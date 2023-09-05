Free football favors Musketeers

Portsmouth sophomore Kayleb Johnson (22) attempts to avoid a Greenup County Musketeer tackle during Friday night’s non-league football game at Portsmouth High School’s Trojan Coliseum. Ed Litteral | Daily Times Portsmouth players Noah Livingston (28) and Lukas Bradley (11) both go after a loose football during the Trojans’ non-league game against Greenup County on Friday night. Ed Litteral | Daily Times Portsmouth freshman quarterback Camron Williams escapes a Greenup County tackle during Friday night’s non-league football game at Portsmouth High School’s Trojan Coliseum. Ed Litteral | Daily Times

PORTSMOUTH — Rivalries renewed and free football were the main themes coming out of Friday night’s matchup between the Greenup County Musketeers and Portsmouth Trojans.

Fans who ventured to the confines of Trojan Coliseum in downtown Portsmouth on Friday night saw an overtime thriller go the way of the Musketeers (2-1), which defeated the Trojans (1-2) 28-22.

Their week-three meeting in this 2023 season was the first time since 1993 the two had faced off on the gridiron — when the border schools were members of the interstate Ohio Kentucky Athletic Conference.

Following 48 minutes of play in regulation, it was a 26-yard touchdown pass from Greenup County junior Tyson Sammons to junior wide receiver Drew Boggs that would be the game’s decisive score.

“They changed things up on us. They started playing Cover 0 to try and load the box to stop the run, we ran the same play we did against Coal Grove for our first touchdown of the year,” GCHS head coach Travis Jones said. “Drew Boggs made a heck of a play; he’s been a big playmaker for us — went out and won a one-on-one battle.”

The Musketeers rallied from a 15-point deficit in the first half to secure the six-point overtime win.

Junior Gage Gullett made the game-clinching play, forcing and recovering a fumble on a quarterback sneak by Portsmouth freshman Camron Williams on the Trojans’ only possession in overtime.

“To come out and do what we’ve done in these last two weeks, in these big time, tight games, our kids just growing up and learning how to win these games, it’s huge,” Jones said.

“Four-quarter battle. Second half we go in tied, they take the lead and we’re able to tie it up, hold them out and send it to overtime,” Portsmouth coach Bruce Kalb discussed, after the game. “They had a heck of a play, saw something. We knew we had to stop their quarterback from running, we didn’t want his legs to beat us but it ended up being his arm. Missed the PAT and we thought the stars were aligning for us. Crossing the 10 with a quarterback sneak, looked like the stripped the ball. Just came up short.”

The scoring came in waves to start Friday’s game.

The Trojans jumped out to a 15-0 lead with Williams using his legs to find the end zone on totes of one and 15 yards.

Greenup responded with three straight touchdowns of its own, including two in the second quarter — which evened the game at 15-all going into the half.

Sammons put Greenup on the board with a 24-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion run, before senior tailback Ike Henderson found paydirt with 16.4 seconds left before half to tie the game.

The Musketeers junior quarterback was the game’s leading rusher, totaling 151 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns, earning MVP honors for his side following the contest.

Sammons then gave Greenup its first lead at 22-15 — with a 35-yard scramble scoring run with 5:02 left in the third quarter.

Portsmouth tied it at 22-22 exactly four minutes later, when Williams connected with junior Chase Heiland for a 12-yard screen pass touchdown.

“They were constantly making adjustments and so were our guys, and that’s why I think you saw the battle you did in the second half,” Kalb said. “We came out in a pretty good position to start the game, special teams with a two-point conversion. Both teams started making adjustments and it was a battle.”

Williams was named Portsmouth’s MVP, completing 13-of-16 passes for 150 yards to go with 42 yards on the ground and three total touchdowns.

“This is a young man who continues to grow every week,” Kalb said, of Williams. “On the ground, in the air, and just managing the offense. Our running backs with Heiland, Kayleb Johnson, Zion Froe and Nik Copley stepped up big for us tonight. As we continue to evolve into what we feel is our best personnel, here’s a freshman who continues to evolve in it. Selected him for the MVP and it’s much deserved.”

Heiland was the Trojans’ leading rusher, toting the ball 21 times for an even 100 yards.

Greenup saw four defenders reach double-digit total tackles in the overtime victory.

Henderson and junior Caden Holmes led the way with 14 apiece, Boggs finished with 11, and junior Waylon Perkins had 10.

The Musketeers look to extend their winning streak to three this week — when they’ll host East Carter in Lloyd (Ky.).

“Another great ball team, Tim (Champlain) does a great job with them. It’s going to be another grind of a game,” Jones said.

Portsmouth will hope to snap its two-game skid — when it travels to Rock Hill to begin Ohio Valley Conference play in week four.

“At Rock Hill which is never a fun place to play. You expect tough four quarters, they run right at you smashmouth football,” Kalb said. “Which at the beginning of the season we expected that, but after seeing what our receivers and quarterback are capable of, I expect a much more balanced attack from us moving forward.”

* * *

Greenup County 0 15 7 0 6 — 28

Portsmouth 8 7 7 0 0 — 22

P — Camron Williams, 1-yard run (2-point PAT good); 8-0 P 8:06 1Q

P — Camron Williams, 14-yard run (Zach Roth kick good); 15-0 P 11:53 2Q

GC — Tyson Sammons, 24-yard run (2-point PAT good); 15-8 P 10:44 2Q

GC — Ike Henderson, 5-yard run (Karter Gilliam kick good); 15-15 tie 16.4 2Q

GC — Tyson Sammons, 35-yard run (Karter Gilliam kick good); 22-15 GC 5:02 3Q

P — Chase Heiland, 12-yard pass from Camron Williams (Zach Roth kick good); 22-22 1:02 3Q

GC — Drew Boggs, 26-yard pass from Tyson Sammons (kick failed); 28-22 GC OT

Team Statistics

GC P

First downs 13 21

Scrimmage plays 42 61

Yards (Pass-Rush) 312 (107-205) 345 (150-195)

Turnovers 1 2

Penalties-yards 7-60 5-46

Time of Possession 20:15 27:45

Individual Stats:

Passing — Tyson Sammons (GC) 5/13 107 yards TD; Camron Williams (P) 13/16 150 TD

Rushing — Tyson Sammons (GC) 17-151 2TD, Ike Henderson (GC) 12-57 TD, Team 1-(-3); Chase Heiland (P) 21-100, Camron Williams (P) 10-42 2TD, Kayleb Johnson (P) 5-25, Zion Froe (P) 4-16, Levaughn Cobb (P) 2-7, Nik Copley (P) 2-7, Team 2-(-2)

Receiving — Brody Stevens (GC) 3-38, Aiden Gue (GC) 1-38, Drew Boggs (GC) 1-31 TD; Noah Livingston (P) 3-42, Chase Heiland (P) 3-37 TD, Kayleb Johnson (P) 1-21, Lukas Bradley (P) 2-17, Nik Copley (P) 1-13, Colin Perry (P) 2-12, Levaughn Cobb (P) 1-8