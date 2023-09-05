OPSWA Week 3 Football Notebook

*It was a three-star night for the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes on Friday night, as the Buckeyes rolled Liberty Union 47-19 in a non-league game. Gavin Richards racked up 23 total tackles, had five tackles for loss, forced a fumble and had two fumble recoveries on defense, while rushing for 123 yards on 10 carries and making four receptions for 44 yards. Landon Inman added an interception, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, while catching six passes for 144 yards with four touchdowns. Makhi Williams completed 12-of-14 passes for 258 yards with five touchdowns.

*Ironton opened its final football season as a member of the Ohio Valley Conference by crushing the visiting Fairland Dragons 62-14 on Friday night. Last year, the OVC voted Ironton out of the conference — for football only. The Fighting Tigers have captured four consecutive conference championships, and have been OVC members since the 2015 season. Against Fairland, senior quarterback Bailey Thacker threw four touchdown passes and rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, as Shaun Terry made three receptions for 129 yards —two of which went for scores. Ironton (3-0), a Division V power and state runner-up in three of the past four seasons, will take on West Virginia Class AAA titan Cabell Midland (2-0) at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night at Marshall University’s 30,475-seat Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W. Va. Cabell Midland features nearly 2,000 students and would be Division I in Ohio.

* Minford senior running back Jeffrey Pica, closing in on the Falcons’ career rushing record, carried 21 times for 162 yards with two touchdowns — and added two receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons’ 42-18 victory over visiting Wellston on Friday night. Sophomore quarterback Peyton Caudill completed 17 passes on 26 attempts for 241 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed for a pair of scores.

* McDermott Northwest senior wide receiver Connor Lintz made eight receptions for 115 yards and a hat trick of touchdowns in the Mohawks’ 44-26 non-league win over visiting Chillicothe Huntington on Friday night. He also returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. Jake Brown completed 11-of-16 passes for 199 yards and four touchdowns.

*The Portsmouth West Senators amassed 507 rushing yards on 56 carries in their 49-34 high-scoring non-league win over visiting Hillsboro on Friday night. Mason Parker put up 257 rushing yards and a touchdown on 20 totes, while senior standout all-purpose performer Jeffery Bishop rushed for four touchdowns and 139 yards on 13 carries, while making two of the Senators’ three receptions on the night —for 79 yards with one score.

* The Portsmouth Notre Dame Titans tallied 33 first downs and 632 yards of total offense on 83 plays from scrimmage on Saturday night, as Notre Dame defeated host Fisher Catholic for the third consecutive season — by a count of 46-17. Ethan Kingrey completed 17-of-27 passes for 256 yards and one touchdown — a 78-yarder to fellow sophomore Luke Cassidy, who made five receptions for 141 yards. The senior running back, Jordan Davis, carried 26 times for 193 yards and four touchdowns — and added four two-point conversion runs. Davis is the son of first-year Notre Dame head coach Buster Davis, who played college football for Florida State and in the National Football League for four franchises.

* Beaver Eastern quarterback Dylan Morton provided more than just signal-calling during the Eagles’ 36-20 road win over the Southeastern Panthers. In the fourth quarter, when Eastern was clinging to a one-score lead with Southeastern gaining momentum, Morton booted a 68-yard punt that rolled dead at the Southeastern 1-yard line with 7:15 left. With less than a minute left, Morton punted one out of the Eastern end zone that went 39 yards. Morton also handled kickoffs and hit two extra-point kicks.

* Waverly junior receiver Kody Swords caught 10 passes for 211 yards and a pair of touchdown in his team’s 28-14 win at Unioto, accounting for all but 88 of quarterback Mason Kelly’s 299 yards.

* Hillsboro senior Austin Barrett finished with 146 yards rushing with two touchdowns against Portsmouth West, giving Barrett three straight games of 100-plus yards rushing to start the season. Hillsboro sophomore Zac Brown had a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against West.

* Westfall quarterback Bryce Wickline passed for a single-game program record of 412 yards in a 48-36 win over Circleville. Wickline completed 26 of 40 passes and tossed four touchdowns.

* Logan Elm churned out a single-game program record of 30 first downs in a 41-20 win over Miami Trace. Aaron Walters was 20 of 29 passing for 275 yards and two touchdowns, and Camden Redd caught both scoring passes and had a career-high seven receptions for 121 yards. Landon Thompson chipped in 142 yards rushing on 21 totes and scored three touchdowns. The Braves are 3-0 for the first time since 2014.

* The Washington Court House Blue Lion defense forced seven turnovers in a 42-6 victory against Columbus Marion-Franklin, including defensive touchdowns from Rocky Jones and Charlie Eplin. Senior Mason Coffman recorded his 28th career interception during the game, moving him into second place all-time in OHSAA history for career interceptions. *

*Perry snapped Kirtland’s 57-game winning streak in the regular season, as senior Brayden Richards got the Pirates rolling with a 93-yard TD reception in a 24-6 victory. Richards added a two-point conversion with the Pirates’ second touchdown and finished with 111 yards on three receptions. Per Kirtland’s stat crew, the Hornets’ rare loss on Friday marked just their sixth at home since Tiger LaVerde became coach in 2006. Kirtland is 157-10 in regular-season play and 98-6 at home under him. Perry has two double-digit winning seasons under head coach Bob Gecewich, formerly of Dublin Jerome and now in his third year leading the Pirates, which are in Division V.