Bobcats hang on to edge Greyhounds

FRANKLIN FURNACE — In hindsight, Nathaniel Brannigan batting the ball illegally out of the end zone indeed saved the Green Bobcats’ day.

Otherwise, and who knows for sure, but it might have been Manchester’s Greyhounds getting out of Dodge — and out of the heat from Franklin Furnace with the upset victory.

Instead, the Bobcats — fielding only 19 players on Friday night against the visiting and non-league Greyhounds — got touchdowns early in the first quarter and again late in the third, and avoided Manchester’s’s upset bid by capturing a 13-10 defensive slugfest for a win.

Both teams had entered 0-2, and were dangerously low in numbers — as the Bobcats once again are without two-way standout senior Abe McBee, lost for the season with a serious knee injury.

Unfortunately for Green, those injury hits kept on coming on Friday night, as the senior Brannigan — McBee’s primary replacement at both linebacker and running back as well as punter — left the game in the third quarter with an apparent shoulder or collarbone injury, and never returned.

But before he was relegated to sitting on the bench with shoulders pads and helmet off, he likely saved the game for the Green — with a heads-up intentional play.

With the Bobcats backed up at their own 17-yard line, and facing an impossible 4th-down-and-37 situation, a high snap back to the Brannigan in punt formation sailed over his head —and into the end zone.

Brannigan, better thinking after initially attempting to pick up the pigskin, batted the ball out of the end zone intentionally — resulting in a penalty, but more noteworthy a safety.

The Greyhounds got two points instead of potentially six, seven or even eight out of that second-quarter sequence —as Manchester’s only touchdown was a 17-yard pass completion from Logan Neria to Ronnie Elam with only 73 seconds remaining.

The Greyhounds got the two-point conversion pass to trail 13-10, and obviously attempted an onside kick — to which the Bobcats recovered and kneeled out the final minute and 10 tics.

Green started the season with only 23 on its roster, lost the Division VII second-team all-Ohio linebacker McBee during the preseason, and fell hard at Fairfield Christian (42-0) and at Grove City Christian (49-13) to open the fall.

So any win the Bobcats will take — as the young program is in the midst of a rebuilding year.

“When you’re starting six or seven guys that have never played a game of varsity football before this year, the big thing is to get the win. For confidence if nothing else. Even if we really had to work for it and lost a couple more guys to injury and got kinda tired,” said fourth-year Green head coach Chad Coffman. “I thought the defense made a lot of plays.”

That the defense did — as the Bobcats intercepted Greyhound quarterbacks Neria and Mason Gilliam twice apiece, and recovered one fumble.

Quincy Merrill, who made the Bobcats’ only extra point in the game, made two of those four interceptions — as Gabe Blevins and Mason Neal notched the others.

The Bobcats also forced and recovered a fumble, forced a three-and-out possession on the Greyhounds’ opening series, made Manchester turn it over on downs four times including three after only four plays, and stymied the ‘Hounds to only 111 total yards.

Before the touchdown toss, the Greyhounds’ greatest gain of the entire night came four plays prior — when Neria connected with Elm for 27 yards, and the Bobcats were flagged 15 yards for a dead-ball personal-foul penalty.

That set up the touchdown, but otherwise, the Bobcats were stout against the pass-happy Greyhounds.

“We got a little small out there and gave up that late one, but I thought we rallied and hit and covered really well,” said Coffman. “Dag-gone our young secondary picked the ball off four times.”

But the Bobcats kept the Greyhounds in the game, and into a defensive gem, by fumbling five times and losing three — and committing 11 penalties for 90 yards.

Before the Manchester safety with four minutes and 15 seconds left in the second stanza — and after Green opened the scoring by marching eight plays and 60 yards with five first downs and Blake Smith scoring on a two-yard run only 3:51 in — the Bobcats had their own turnover on downs, their own offensive interception, and their first of three lost fumbles.

In the third quarter, and after another turnover on downs sandwiched between the Merrill interceptions, the Bobcats made it 13-2 — on a seven-play, 30-yard series that consumed a valuable three-and-a-half minutes off the clock.

Blevins connected a 19-yard touchdown pass to Neal, as Blevins completed 4-of-6 passes for 64 yards — two completions of which went to Neal for 40.

The final three Green drives resulted in the other lost fumbles, and finally another turnover on downs that followed nine plays.

For the the run-oriented Bobcats, it was a mixed results offensive bag.

Smith hit the 100-yard rushing mark right on the nose on 11 attempts, and Brannigan carried 17 times for 66 yards — with Neal netting 23 more.

Green held a 16-7 edge in first downs, ran 16 more plays from scrimmage (58-42), and outrushed the Greyhounds 166-27 on 38 more tries.

It’s the mistakes are what’s magnified, Coffman concurred.

“That first drive, I thought we looked very sharp. And we were moving the ball on a few other drives. But we couldn’t do it consistently. We would break a big play, but fumbled the ball or got a penalty. Those are things you just can’t do in a varsity game,” said the coach. “We just have to keep getting better. We put the ball on the ground too much and we hurt ourselves a bunch with penalties.”

Green goes to aerial assault-style Southern on Friday night for another non-league tilt, and could be with or without Brannigan — who in hindsight, may or may not, have saved the Bobcats’ day.

Still, each outing is a chance for these Bobcats to be better.

“That’s our thing. It’s always great to get a win, but we’re coming back each week to try and get better. We dressed 19 tonight, and probably for seven or eight of them, it’s their first varsity football win,” said Coffman. “We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores out there making plays. Those are things you build on. So we’ll enjoy this one and get back to work.”

* * *

Manchester 0 2 0 8— 10

Green 7 0 6 0— 13

G — Blake Smith, 2-yard run (Quincy Merrill kick), 8:09, 1st (7-0 G)

M — Safety, ball batted illegally out of end zone, 4:15, 2nd (7-2 G)

G — Mason Neal, 19-yard pass from Gabe Blevins (kick blocked), 3:41, 3rd (13-2 G)

M — Ronnie Elam, 17-yard pass from Logan Neria (2-point PAT pass good), 1:13, 4th (13-10 G)

Team Statistics

M G

First downs 7 16

Scrimmage plays 42 58

Rushes-yards 14-27 52-166

Passing yards 84 64

Total yards 111 230

Cmp-Att-Int. 13-28-4 4-6-1

Fumbles-lost 1-1 5-3

Penalties-yards 4-16 11-90

Punts-Ave. 1-27 0-0

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Manchester: Kayden Butcher 6-29, Mason Gilliam 5-7, Leland Horner 1-1, Logan Neria 2-(-10); Green: Blake Smith 11-100 TD, Nathaniel Brannigan 17-66, Braxton Conschafsky 7-17, Mason Neal 5-23, Troy Stapleton 1-(-2), Gabe Blevins 6-(-15), Team 5-(-23)

PASSING — Manchester: Logan Neria 9-19-2-69 TD, Mason Gilliam 4-9-2-15; Green: Gabe Blevins 4-6-1-64 TD

RECEIVING— Manchester: Ronnie Elam 4-56 TD, Kayden Butcher 4-3, Hunter Raines 2-15, Brennan Barnes 2-12, Leland Horner 1-(-2); Green: Mason Neal 2-40 TD, Braxton Conschafsky 1-15, Blake Smith 1-9

