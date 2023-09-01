Update on Wheelersburg woman arrested, male still at large, after theft call

Kerns Submitted photo

FRANKLIN FURNACE— Scioto County Sheriff, David Thoroughman, states that Michael Kerns aka Miller was arrested without incident on Thursday, August 31st around 2:30 a.m. in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. He is being held without bond. Miller has been charged with Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the 5th degree, 3 counts of Telecommunication Fraud, a felony of the 5th degree, and Forgery, a felony of the 5th degree.

The arrest stems from a theft offense that occurred on Friday, August 25th, when suspect(s) broke into a vehicle parked at the Wheelersburg Football Game. Detectives were able to trace credit card charges made at a local gas station and Walmart in New Boston. Detectives were able to identify two suspects from surveillance videos.

Arrested that night was Gidget Michelle Timberman, age 29, of 262 Kinker Drive Wheelersburg, Ohio. Detectives and deputies were unable to locate Michael Kerns aka Miller that night.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel @ 740-351-1091.