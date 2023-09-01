Johnson serves as vice chair on Ohio Senate housing committee

Johnson Submitted photo

This week, State Sen. Terry Johnson, R-McDermott, helped launch the inaugural hearing of the Ohio Senate’s Select Committee on Housing at the Ohio Statehouse, serving as Vice Chairman.

The mission of the committee is to hold hearings around the state that will examine Ohio’s current challenges with housing, ranging from rising demand to the cost of rent and mortgages.

“When people say housing, it can mean many different things,” said Senator Johnson. “Access, affordability, and urban sprawl are all issues our growing state faces as we attract industry and jobs to Ohio. We need to ensure that all of Ohio’s workers have a good place to live.”

During the first hearing, the committee chaired by Sen. Michele Reynolds, R-Canal Winchester, heard from the Ohio Department of Development, the Ohio Housing Finance Agency, Affordable Housing Alliance of Central Ohio, The Ohio Homebuilders Association and the Ohio Mayors Alliance.

“Although housing issues from around the state may be different from the skyline to the countryside, there is one thing that remains the same,” said Senator Johnson. “Taking steps toward homeownership remains the foundation of building security for hard working Ohio families, which is the key to achieving the American dream.”