TOSRV, Connex looking for vintage bikes for show

PORTSMOUTH— Local outdoor enthusiasts and event organizers, Portsmouth Connex, will once again be planning many of the Portsmouth elements of the annual TOSRV bicycle ride from Columbus to Portsmouth this year. One of the key additions to the function includes the creation of the Vintage Cruisers and Custom Bicycle Show, alongside the Party in the Park.

The Party in the Park function will feature food trucks, live music organized by Boneyfiddle Project’s Rob Black, and drinks. The big attraction is the unique Vintage Cruisers and Custom Bicycle Show, which enters its second year.

“Essentially, we invite everyone to enjoy the event,” Wendi Waugh explained. “It is like a car show. You can bring an interesting bike and display it. We will have posters and cards onsite that tell the story of the bike—what year it was made, its purpose, who owned it, what rides it accomplished. It is a way for people to see unique bikes and start some conversations.”

Waugh explained that last year’s success was an overwhelming surprise, and she hopes to continue that momentum into future years.

“Last year, we had old bikes, unicycles, the Glockner bike, and more,” Waugh said. “We had people with bikes we never knew about showing up to display their unique rides. I was worried we would only have a handful of bikes, but we had over 20 amazing examples for people to look at. We were really pleased last year, and, as far as I know, the people who visited last year are returning this year. So, we hope we have even more this year.”

All of the functions are dedicated to bringing the community at large out to interact with each other, as well as TOSRV participants.

“I think we’re trying really hard to turn the TOSRV arrival in Portsmouth into a party and show the changes and vibrant city that we are,” Waugh explained. “Moving to the Boneyfiddle area, watching the riders cross the bridge at the finish line, it is all amazing. We have bands, food trucks, the vintage cruiser show; there is a lot going on. Sure, it is for the riders coming into town, but it is really for the whole community. We have music and events, and it is like a daytime version of a Final Friday concert on a Saturday. It’ll be a great time to visit with the family with food trucks, music, and a beer truck.”

After TOSRV 2022, Waugh told many heartfelt stories involving late relatives and legacy riders, new inspiration and interest, and more. “Ralph Imes saw the newspaper article and showed up. He has been collecting bicycles his whole life and he showed up with five and spent time talking about how he got the bikes, why he loves them, and just opened up about his collection. When we ended, he was excited, and he promised to bring twice as many next year. It was a neat way to connect with Portsmouth people while there were riders coming to town. It was also emotional, because Jennifer Schackart was there. Her dad used to collect bikes, but he has since passed away. She was able to bring four of them and we were able to show them off with previous TOSRV pins. It was super cool. Glockner also brought their big unicycle-style bike and that was really interesting, because the Glockner Family got their start in bikes.”

The Party in the Park and Vintage Cruisers and Custom Bicycle Show will be held September 23, at 1 p.m. at Three Bridges Park, at the west end of Second Street.

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.