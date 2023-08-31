Woman arrested, man still wanted in credit card theft

Timberman submitted photo Miller Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH— Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman says his office received a call on Friday, Aug. 25, from a victim stating their vehicle had been broken into and items stolen. This occurred while they were at the Wheelersburg High School football game. One of the items stolen was a credit card.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, detectives were able to trace credit card charges made at a local gas station and Walmart in New Boston. Detectives were able to identify two suspects from surveillance videos. A detective responded to 262 Kinker Drive in Wheelersburg sand located the female suspect and arrested her without incident. The second suspect, a male, is still on the run and wanted.

Arrested was Gidget Michelle Timberman, 29, of 262 Kinker Drive, Wheelersburg, Timberman was charged with receiving stolen property, a felony of the 5th degree, three counts of telecommunication fraud, a felony of the 5th degree, and forgery, a felony of the 5th degree. Timberman was held in the Scioto County Jail on a $12,500 bond and appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, Aug. 28, where she was allowed to sign her own bond.

Thoroughman stated the male has been identified as Michael Dustin Kerns, aka Miller, 37, also of 262 Kinker Drive, Wheelersburg. Kerns is currently wanted on the same charges.

Thoroughman said this is an ongoing investigation which could result in more charges being presented at the Scioto County Grand Jury at a later date. Anyone with information should contact Detective John Cart at (740) 354-7327.