Greenup man arrested after alleged crime spree

PORTSMOUTH— Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman states that the 911 Communication Center received a call Saturday, Aug. 26, from Mike’s Auto Sales in Wheelersburg. The caller stated someone had broken into the business and stolen several items, including cash, titles, keys and a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Thoroughman said a deputy responded and gathered evidence and information for a report. Deputies and detectives were able to identify a suspect.

Thoroughman said on Sunday, Aug. 27, the alleged suspect called 911 wanting to report his truck stolen from a job site at 1087 Coriell Road, Portsmouth. A deputy responded and completed a stolen vehicle report. The suspect was detained and brought to the sheriff’s office for an interview. During the interview the suspect admitted his truck had not been stolen. The suspect admitted he had taken it, leaving it running, and parked it along the Ohio River on the Kentucky side. The suspect then admitted to breaking into Mike’s Auto Sales and stealing the truck.

During the investigation, deputies and detectives recovered more than 300 stolen titles and an assortment of vehicle keys. One of the keys belonged to the truck reported stolen from Mike’s Auto Sales. The truck was found hidden in a wooded area at the suspect’s house, at 2930 Smith Branch Road Greenup, Ky.

On Monday, Aug. 28, detectives learned of a burglary which had occurred Saturday, Aug. 26, in Otway, in which firearms were stolen. While reviewing the evidence, detectives were able to determine that the suspect was the same suspect. The suspect showed detectives the location of the stolen firearms, taking them to Pond Lick Road. Detectives recovered the stolen firearms, buried at that location.

Arrested was Michael A. Swords, 42, of 2930 Smith Branch Road, Greenup, Ky. Swords has been charged with Burglary, a felony of the 2nd degree, two counts of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the 3rd degree, Theft of Firearms, a felony of the 3rd degree, Having Weapons Under Disability, a felony of the 3rd degree, Breaking & Entering, a felony of the 5th degree, Grand Theft Auto, a felony of the 4th degree, Felony Theft, a felony of the 5th degree, and Making a False Report, a felony of the 5th degree. Swords is currently being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $120,000 bond. He appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

This is an ongoing investigation in which additional charges may be presented at a later date to the Scioto County Grand Jury. Anyone with information should contact Detective Sgt. Jodi Conkel at (740) 351-1091.