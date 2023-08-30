State awards $2M for Minford Ambulance move to SOAR

MINFORD- The Ohio Controlling Board this week approved the release of more than $2 million to the Rural Industrial Park Loan Program to be used toward a project in Scioto County, according to State Rep. Justin Pizzulli.

The program will allocate this funding to the construction of an industrial service building at the Southern Ohio Aeronautical Regional Airport Business Park, or SOAR, at the Portsmouth Regional Airport in Minford. The building will house Minford Ambulance, which will be moving from its site on Ohio 335 to the airport. It will house emergency vehicles, equipment, and offices and quarters for on-duty EMT’s.

“Not only will this funding facilitate positive economy development in the county, but it will expand access to emergency services resulting in increased public safety,” Pizzulli said.

The Rural Industrial Park Loan Program is administered by the Ohio Department of Development.