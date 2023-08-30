Body found in Ironton; foul play not suspected

IRONTON—The man’s body was found on the bank of the Ohio River Aug. 29. The person who found the body was a City of Ironton employee.

“At this point there’s not a whole lot of information that can be released other than yes, a body was found, it was identified and family has been notified. Samples were obtained by the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office for toxicology testing, but it doesn’t appear that we have any reason to suspect foul play at this time,” said Det. Capt. Brian Pauley of the Ironton Police Department.

Pauley further stated that speculating on social media has been harmful to investigations in the past. While it seems the department does not release much information on cases, it’s because the cases are open and active.

“We’re living in a time where social media can be a great resource but it can also cause many issues during an investigation. Rumors or false information is spread to fill in blanks in the story, which can halt or turn the investigation in the wrong direction. This information gets misinterpreted or misconstrued when used to hep someone fill their own agenda.”