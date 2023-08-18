Pizzulli Submitted photo

State Rep. Justin Pizzulli, R-Scioto County, has announced the beginning of his campaign to keep the 90th district Ohio House of Representatives seat, one to which he was appointed earlier this year. His first fundraiser will be Monday, Sept. 18, and will feature Ohio Speaker of the House Jason Stephens as a guest speaker.

Pizzulli’s fundraiser will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Sept. 18 at The Portsmouth Brewing Company, 224 Second St. Tickets start at $50. For more information, visit www.justinforohio.com or email [email protected].

“For many reasons, the politicians in Columbus ignore us. They see us as behind the times. They see us as unable or unwilling to contribute to the state economy,” Pizzulli said. “As politicians running for office, they see an effort to connect with us not worth their time. This is wrong and offensive on so many levels. We clearly cannot depend on anyone except for ourselves.”

Pizzulli has been involved in Republican politics since he was a student. In addition, is a member of the Portsmouth Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen Division 511 and has worked as a realtor for more than a decade.

Recently, he sponsored a bill to regulate substance abuse recovery providers in Ohio and provide more local oversight into the growing industry. It was passed with some revisions as part of the state budget.

“We need to tackle our challenges not by doubling down on the same old tired strategies of the last few decades. With a renewed sense of vigor, we can renew our community with a fresh vision,” Pizzulli said. “I want to construct a future that allows us to thrive, grow, and prove to everyone that we are the definition of what it means to pull yourself up by your bootstraps and succeed.”

The 90th district includes Scioto and Adams counties and part of Brown County.