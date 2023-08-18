Invited bids are being accepted by the Scioto County Land Reutilization Corp. for remediation of the former New Boston Coke site, currently considered a Brownfield.

New Boston Coke Plant once processed coke for a booming steel industry. It ultimately closed due to pressures from the foreign market. The site had also been home to Detroit Steel, most of which was demolished in the late 1980s to make way for the Walmart Supercenter currently on the site.

A Brownfield is a site that may be limited in use because it has contamination of the soil, groundwater, or structures.

A mandatory pre-bid meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the property on U.S. 52 in New Boston. A site walkover will follow the meeting. Completion of an access agreement will be required for unaccompanied site inspection opportunities. Forms will be provided during the mandatory pre-bid meeting.

Bid documents are available to all invited bidders upon request, in digital format only, via email. Electronic Bid Documents can be requested from Angela Malone of Scioto County Land Reutilization Corporation (SCLRC), via email at [email protected] or by calling (740) 355-1265. Invited bidders must verify through SCLRC that their name and contact information is added to a log sheet upon receiving a copy of Bid documents for receiving potential Contract addenda.

Sealed bids proposals for furnishing all labor, materials, and equipment necessary to complete the project, will be received at the Scioto County Land Reutilization Corporation office, located at 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth, OH 45662, until 4 p.m., Sept. 1.