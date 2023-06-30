BRADENTON, FL — Barbara Janice (Vaughn) Baker of Bradenton, FL passed away on May 15, 2023 at her home in the presence of family members.

She was born on May 1st, 1939 in Portsmouth, OH to the late Leslie Paul and Susie May Vaughn.

Barbara was a 1957 graduate of Portsmouth West High School (Ohio) and later also a graduate of Shawnee State University (Ohio) with an Associate Degree in Business. Barbara worked in the nuclear industry for 23 years in Ohio and the hospitality industry for approximately 20 years in Florida.

Barbara is survived by her former husband, Donald W. Baker of Wheelersburg, OH, son Nick (Darlene) Baker of Catletsburg, KY, daughter Denise Baker of Clarksville, TN, son Jeff (Kim) Baker of Mount Vernon, OH, and seven grandchildren (Megan, Brandon, Joey, Nikki, Jacob, Jill, and Rylan).

Barbara was an energetic and driven individual that impacted the lives of many people. She always tried to find the good in each person. She will be deeply missed.

In memory of Barbara, a Celebration of Life event will be held a the Shawnee Lodge and Conference Center on Saturday, July 15th from 2p-5p.

Family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to, All Clams on Deck at www.allclamsondeck.org or Brain Health Initiative at www.brainhealthinitiative.org