WHEELERSBURG — Norma Helen (Johnson) Joseph, 92, of Wheelersburg, died on June 28 at the James Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University in Columbus. She was the wife of the late James W. Joseph and a long-time resident of Edgewood, Ky.

In addition to being a homemaker, she worked in the merchandising department at the former Shillito’s headquarters in Cincinnati and in student registration at Troy State University in Alabama. She had been a member of the Shawnee State University Golden Bears and served as an usher for several years at the Vern Riffe Center at Shawnee State. She was proud to be among the oldest alumni of Wheelersburg High School, graduating in 1948, and of being president of the Lindsay School PTA in 1964-65.

She is survived by her children, Jim (Nancy) Joseph, of Grandview Heights, Ohio; Judi (Wayne) Forston of Frankfort, Ky., and Joan (Dixie Leather) Joseph, of Alexandria, Ky.; a brother, Carter (Janet) Johnson, of Richmond, Ky.; a sister, Barbara Bennett, of Briney Breezes, Fla.; grandsons Evan Perry of Frankfort, Ky., Andrew (Maria Sarandos) Joseph, of Milwaukee, Wis.; granddaughter Maggie Joseph of Los Angeles, Calif., and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Wilson and Thelma Johnson of Wheelersburg; brothers Donald Johnson of Batavia, Ohio, and Ronald Johnson of Wheelersburg, and granddaughter Kaitlin Perry of Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Visitation will be from 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home, 11623 Galia Pike in Wheelersburg, followed by services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the South Webster Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Lymphoma Research Fund at the James Cancer Hospital, The Ohio State University Foundation, University Square North, 14 E. 15th Ave., Columbus, OH 43201 or at www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/details/301910, or to the Friends of Shawnee Scholarship Fund, Morris University Center Suite 210, Shawnee State University, 940 Second St., Portsmouth, OH 45662.