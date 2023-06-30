PORTSMOUTH — Joyce Ann Myers, 76, died Thursday, June 29, 2023 at the SOMC Hospice Center, with her family by her bedside. Born on January 9, 1947 in Portsmouth, she was a daughter of the late Dennis Wilburn and Irene Elizabeth Johnson Carr.

Joyce was baptized at the Smith Branch Church of God, graduated from McKell High School in 1963, and retired from DESCO as Senior Vice-President after 50 years of service.

Surviving are her husband, Steve Myers; a son, Jim (Tracey) Myers of Portsmouth; two sisters, Janet Felty of Argillite, KY and Diana “DD” (Tex) Gilmore of Washington, NC; two grandsons, Keven Myers and Kyle Sadler; two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Joyce’s Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 3rd, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Pastor Rick Clark officiating. Interment will be in Siloam Cemetery.

The family will receive guests at BRANT’S from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Memorial contributions my be made to SOMC Hospice.

