An American flag folded prior to being retired Lori McNelly | Daily Times First Vice Commander Michael Bell, Past Commander and Trustee Kenny Taylor, and Three-Year Past Commander and Trustee Roger Gilliam perform the ceremony as honor guard to retire the flags. Lori McNelly | Daily Times Gilliam and Navy veteran and Post 471 member Rick Johnson prepare the flag for retirement by flame. Lori McNelly | Daily Times A flag being retired by American Legion Post 471 Lori McNelly | Daily Times Maj. Gen. Deborah Ashenhurst, Ohio Department of Veterans Services The flag flying above the Russell D. Williams Post 471 American Legion Hall in Portsmouth. Lori McNelly | Daily Times

PORTSMOUTH — The U.S. flag represents a lot of things special to the United States of America and should be respected, said Director of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services Maj. Gen. Deborah Ashenhurst (ret.).

Ashenhurst was a special guest at the flag retirement ceremony June 24 at the Russell D. Williams Post 471 American Legion in Portsmouth. She has served as Adjutant General of the State of Ohio. Ashenhurst retired from the U.S. Army and the National Guard in 2015 after more than 37 years of service.

With several young people in attendance as well as veterans and their family members, she took the opportunity to tell the story of another visit made to a school where most children did not know to place their hand over their heart during the Pledge of Allegiance. She encouraged the children to show respect for the flag because of all it represents.

“We know that the flag represents our country,” Ashenhurst said. “It represents freedom, it represents what we stand for when we as service members raise our right hand … we say we will support the Constitution of the United States.”

The Stars and Stripes represents all Americans and the freedoms enjoyed here but, often, not in other nations across the globe, she said.

“It gives us freedom to be treated right even if we do bad things and gives opportunities that people don’t have in other countries.

Eventually, flags should be honorably retired. Flags that have become worn and tattered no longer can honorably represent the United States. Local American Legion posts collect such flags year-round for burning ceremonies. They can come from residents, businesses, government buildings – anywhere and can be freely donated for retirement.

“What do you do with an old, tattered flag? You don’t want to throw a flag in the trash because it means too much and represents too much to us,” Ashenhurst said. “It’s part of our heart, it’s part of our heritage, it’s part of who we are.”

Post 471 had nine flags to retire and did so with a burn barrel behind the Legion building on Gallia Street. Smoke rolled from the barrel as the flags’ tour of duty was brought to an end with fire.

“[It is] disposing of it in the right manner to honor the flag,” said Post 471 First Vice Commander Mike Bell.

