Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my good friend Lesley Lightner with this delicious chicken and biscuits casserole. I am going to make this this week. It looks so good.

Lesley is always making something good in her kitchen. She is always making something for her knitting group or her church get togethers. You are great Lesley. Thank you so much for sharing this with us.

Lesley’s husband, Ken, had three servings so it must be great. Thank you so much Lesley.

Keep sending in your favorite recipes, along with a picture of the recipe and a story about it if you have one. Send them to: [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.. Have a wonderful week!

CHICKEN AND BISCUITS

Ingredients

2 cans (10.5 oz.) cream of chicken soup

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 (12 oz.) can refrigerated biscuits

1 cup frozen peas and carrots

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

3 cups cooked chicken, chopped or shredded

Kosher salt to taste

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees; grease a 9-inch by 13-inch pan with non-stick spray.

2. In a large bowl add chicken soup, milk, garlic powder, poultry seasoning and black pepper. Whisk to combine.

3. Separate biscuits and cut each one into four pieces. Add biscuits to soup mixture and stir to combine.

4. Add peas and carrots, chicken and cheddar cheese to bowl and stir to combine. Transfer mixture to prepared baking dish.

5. Bake 35 to 45 minutes until biscuits are puffed up and golden brown in places.

6. Let cool five minutes before serving. Makes six servings.

Bon appetit!

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.