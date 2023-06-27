Courtesy of Andria Tipton

HILLSBORO — The Portsmouth Post 23 Juniors American Legion Baseball Team swept Sunday’s single-elimination tournament to capture the championship of the Hillsboro Wooden Bat Classic. Post 23 defeated the Post 142 Juniors Shockers 11-2, then defeated the Greenville Thunder 5-1. The Post 23 Juniors are the 17-and-under age group. Against the Shockers, Post 23 pitcher Cam Thacker threw a complete game, allowing only two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts. Post 23 totaled a dozen basehits, with Izaak Tipton leading the way with three. Against the Thunder, J.D. Matiz pitched for the complete-game win, giving up only one run on one walk with six hits, while striking out six. Max Lauder and Rhyan Queen collected two hits apiece for Post 23, part of an all-told team nine.