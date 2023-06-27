MINFORD — Rita Ann (Humphreys) Pitts 70 of Minford, passed away June 25, 2023 at OSU Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital. She was born in Oak Hill, OH in 1953 to the late Robert and Lousie Humphreys.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life Darrell Ned Suter.

She is survived by her daughter Brandy (Chad) Ball of Minford and Larry Pitts; stepdaughter Jackie “Mini” (Jim) Book, Stepson Mark “Bubba” (Gwen) Suter.

Grandchildren which she loved immensely, Jacob, Hali and Christian McCallister; Adam, Catelynn, John, Kathrine and Annabelle Ball; Ashlee (Jay) Carrico; CJ Adkins; Jadan Book; Madison, Max and Boyd Suter.

Great grandchildren Ameila, Everleigh, Cade, Erison and Matthew.

Siblings Jack (Karen) Humphreys, Bob (Aliceann) Humphreys, Mark (Norma) Humphreys and Lynn (Jack) Matheney.

Numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and so many family and friends.

Everyone was loved so much by Rita and she always gave and never expected anything in return.

A Celebration Of Life will be held at 1 p.m., August 6th at the Minford Community Building.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Challenger Baseball of Southern Ohio, P.O. Box 888, Portsmouth, OH 45662.