PORTSMOUTH-On June 5, 2023, Charles (Chuck) Allen Bond, II, of Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at home of natural causes. His family and his community family at Hudson House, Freedom Hall Recovery Center, and New Beginnings Church are deeply saddened by his death.

Chuck was born to Charles Bond and Patricia Bond on January 23, 1963. He was a graduate of Scioto County Vocational Technical School. He was a welder by trade. He also served as a prison guard at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility and was a guard there during the Lucasville Riots.

He spent his later years strengthening his faith in God and committing acts of service for those in need. Chuck’s sobriety and spiritual journey were fraught, and therefore hard won. He struggled with addiction; however, with his faith, strength and determination, he overcame that addiction and spent his last years as a faithful servant to the Lord and to his loved ones. Chuck became a principled man of integrity with a desire to reconnect with family and friends.

His faithful feline companion, Kiki, was by his side as he passed from this life and is in a new loving home with a dear friend of Chuck’s.

Chuck was predeceased by his grandparents, Harold and Louise Semones, his mother, Patricia Turner Bond, and his nephew, Andrew Coriell Overfield.

He is survived by his son, Cody Allen Bond (Leann), granddaughters, Grace Marie, Katherine Nicole, and Camille Rose, his daughter, Jacqulene Joan Bond Shah (Lekh), and his father and best friend, Charles Allen Bond. He is also survived by his sisters, Dianne Bond Volz (Theodore); and Karen Bond Alferi (Steven), and her children, Jennifer Coriell Stover (Chad), and Louanne Coriell Bergman (David). He is also survived by his four great-nieces and nephews.

Chuck was a beautiful person inside and out. His smile was so bright it would light up the whole room. He cared deeply for the people around him. He was kind and passionate. He made a positive impact on many lives. He will be forever missed.

Expressions of sympathy may by made in Chuck’s name to a recovery center of your choice.