COLUMBUS — Terrence ‘Terry’ Marsh, 57, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home with his family on Saturday, June 24, 2023. He was born January 31, 1966, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of the late Eugene Franklin Marsh and Blanche Cox Marsh. He was also preceded in death by a brother Michael Marsh.

Terry was a 1984 graduate of Valley High School and moved to Columbus to attend The Ohio State University. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering in 1991, specializing in structural design. He was employed by W.D. Partners in Dublin, Ohio.

Terry enjoyed boating, golfing, bowling, and O.S.U. football games with his friends. He especially loved going to the beach with his family and friends.

On August 24, 2004, he was united in marriage with Medina Mukadam, who survives. He is also survived by two children, Sydney Marsh, and Calvin Marsh, a brother Robert (Deanie) Merrifield of Portsmouth, a sister Tammy Netzer of Columbus, a nephew, Samuel Netzer of Columbus, a niece Stephanie (Brent) Miller of Lewis Center, a nephew, Matthew (Rachel) Merrifield of Lucasville, a niece Traci Marsh (Carl) Burleigh, of Texas, a nephew Matthew Marsh, and a grandnephew Alex Marsh both of Arkansas.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, from 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm, at the Newcomer Funeral Home, NW Chapel, 10051 Brewster Lane, Powell, Ohio 43065. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society and Hospice of Central Ohio or to a local animal rescue organization. Messages of condolence may be shared at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.