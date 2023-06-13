SCIOTOVILLE-Thelma P. Mott, 83, died suddenly on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at River Bend in Wheelersburg. Born on June 11, 1940 in Portsmouth, she was a daughter of the late Jack Maxie and Violet Gillespie Maxie and was a homemaker.

Also preceding her in death were her husband, John Mott I; brothers, Othel, Earl and Carlos Maxie and sisters, Esther Smith, America “Bake” Tackett and Delma Coble.

Surviving are her son, John (Erica) Mott II of Sciotoville; sisters, Anita (Larry) Williams of West Portsmouth and Beverly (Ron) Wood of Florida; and two grandchildren, Isaac Mott and Jaiden Mott.

A Service of Remembrance will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 16th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Pastors Calvin Ray Evans and Brian Baer officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive guests at Brant’s from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

