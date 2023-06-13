WHEELERSBURG – Norma Jean “Nan” May, 93, of Wheelersburg, passed away Monday June 12, 2023 at Concord Health Center. She was born February 11, 1930 in Sciotoville, a daughter of the late Noble Black and Eliza Winterstein Black.

She was a member of Ohio Valley United Baptist Church. She loved children, enjoyed babysitting and could calm any child that was upset. She enjoyed cooking, was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and was a wonderful caregiver to the entire family.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Conn and husband Chuck of Wheelersburg; two grandchildren, Amy (Matt) Kleski of Columbus and Aaron (Trisha) Conn of Circleville; three great-grandchildren, Parker Kleski, Adelyn Conn and Emilia Conn.

She was also preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Ed May; a son, Kevin May; brothers, Joseph and Howard Black; sisters, Ruthalee Hawes, Avenell Goddard and Mabel Caulley.

Funeral Services will be 11 AM Friday June 16, 2023 at D.W. SWICK FUNERAL HOME in Wheelersburg with Brothers Joe Salyers and A.J. Williamson officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Burial Park. Visitation will be 5 to 7 PM Thursday and one hour prior to services on Friday at the funeral home.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Interim Health Care Nurses, special caregiver Cathy and the wonderful care provided at Concord Health Center.

Online condolences may be sent to DWSwickFuneralHome.com