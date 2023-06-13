Sharon Hughes Staff columnist This is a picture of Patricia Nichols peanut butter crunch cake. Submitted photo

Hello! In the kitchen this week we are making a peanut butter crunch cake. Thank you, Patricia Nichols. Since I can’t eat peanuts, I will use a substitute. I will put some pecans in.

It’s crazy that I can eat peanut butter but not the peanuts. It’s a food allergy of some sort, and I love peanuts.

This is an easy recipe to make and it will be perfect to take to a picnic or carry in dinner. I am going to make this and use pecans. I know it would be better with peanuts, but I better not.

Let me know how you like this recipe. And while your at it, please send me you favorite recipes. Send the recipes to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great week!

PEANUT BUTTER CRUNCH CAKE

Ingredients

1 (18 1/4 ounce) package yellow cake mix

1 cup peanut butter

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 cup water

3 eggs

1/4 cup vegetable oil

3/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips, divided

3/4 cup peanut butter chips, divided

1/2 cup chopped peanuts

Directions

Add cake mix, peanut butter, and brown sugar to a mixing bowl.

Beat on low speed until crumbly.

Set aside 1/2 cup crumb mixture.

Add water, eggs, and oil to remaining crumb mixture; beat on low speed until moistened.

Beat on high speed for 2 minutes.

Add in 1/4 cup each of the chocolate chips and peanut butter chips; stir to combine.

Pour batter into a greased 13-inch by 9-inch baking dish.

Mix together the peanuts, reserved crumb mixture and remaining chips.

Sprinkle evenly over batter.

Bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Cool completely.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.