Recent Portsmouth High School graduate Amari Harmon (center) met with members of the FBP Diversity Council to receive his scholarship award. Fluor-BWXT Diversity Council member Todd Cron presented the scholarship award to recent Minford High School graduate Kailyn Wilson during an assembly at the school.

PIKETON- This year the Fluor-BWXT Diversity Council launched a new community program to help support outstanding students in our area with the FBP Diversity Council Scholarship. Amari Harmon of Portsmouth High School and Kailyn Wilson of Minford High School were each awarded a $2,000 scholarship for their academic pursuits.

The graduating seniors were selected out of more than 50 applicants based on their academic achievements, essay, extra-curricular activities, as well as volunteer opportunities in diversity. The FBP Diversity Council Scholarship program is open to all students in Pike, Scioto, Ross, and Jackson counties.

“There were so many amazing students who applied, it was not an easy task to decide on just two,” said Diversity Council co-chair Thomas Peterson. “It was great to see such an incredible response in the scholarship’s first year and we are grateful to provide this opportunity to students in our community.”

The FBP Diversity Council works to create a more inclusive environment on site and provide input to senior leadership on diversity issues and strategies.