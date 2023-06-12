A lot of great community projects only happen thanks to the financial support of the Scioto Foundation organization.

The group is staffed by a smart collection of women and a board of directors who oversee operations.

The group manages organizational endowments, operates quarterly grant cycles, organizes annual giving campaigns, hosts Scioto365, provides scholarships, and has a revitalizing downtown grant project. On top of that, the organization has been facilitating meetings on housing disparities, networked to accomplish the city’s master plan, and more.

In recent years, the group has been awarding grants to select causes focusing on downtown Portsmouth, called the Rethinking Downtown Portsmouth Grant.

“This grant initiative is an outcome of the “Rethinking Downtown Portsmouth Summit” which occurred on April 1 and April 2, 2019. Some 70 selected individuals representing the local business community, nonprofit and government sectors, came together to form and strengthen relationships with one another,” The Foundation stated in a release. “In addition, they explored and developed a strategic vision for the downtown, identified critical issues and opportunities facing the downtown and built momentum for continued community collaboration.”

The Scioto Foundation anticipates awarding $50,000 in grants to attract additional investment in Portsmouth. According to the Scioto Foundation, to be eligible, grant applications must address concepts outlined in the Elevate Portsmouth Master Plan or the City of Portsmouth Comprehensive Housing Market Study.

Plan copies are available on request from the Scioto Foundation.

Since 2019, the Scioto Foundation has funded four projects for a total of $250,000 and two planning projects in the amount of $62,500 for a grand total of $312,500.

Applicants must fill out the standard Scioto Foundation Grant Application. Proposals will include a narrative describing what the project is, how it will be accomplished, and how it will impact the community; a detailed schedule of events, including both a start and expected finish date for the project; and a complete budget, detailing both revenues and expenses, including how much funding is needed and funding amounts from other sources, and a demonstration of how funds will be spent during the completion of the project.

Grants will only be made to organizations having recognition under section 501©3 of the Internal Revenue Code.

The funding cannot be used for administrative support, unless it comes from a specific endowment that allows for that usage.

For a full list of rules, regulations, tips and notes, visit their website at sciotofoundation.org. This is also where you’ll find grant applications.

An application must come with five copies of the grant, along with the original, which is due to the Scioto Foundation June 30. You must also attach supporting documents of tax-exempt status, financial documents, and more. These supporting document requirements can also be found on their website. You may also submit applications in a pdf format and e-mail it to [email protected].

The Board of Governors of the Scioto Foundation will determine grant awards in July of 2023.

For more information on the Scioto Foundation, call 740.354.4612 or visit them at 303 Chillicothe Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662. You may also email [email protected].

