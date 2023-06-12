COLUMBUS — On Thursday June 15 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., Raising Cane’s will host “ OHSAA Night” at all of its restaurants in Ohio, with a portion of the proceeds that night going to support student-athlete programs at the Ohio High School Athletic Association — when customers mention “ OHSAA” at checkout.

First held in August of 2020, “ OHSAA Night” at Raising Cane’s is the latest event in the continued partnership between the OHSAA and Raising Cane’s Ohio.

Proceeds will help fund the OHSAA ’s student-athlete scholarship program and support for postseason tournaments.

With 54 locations across Ohio, Raising Cane’s is well-known for its chicken finger meals and customer satisfaction.

The annual OHSAA scholar-athlete scholarship program annually provides more than $160,000 to college-bound seniors.

“We are so excited for OHSAA Night at Raising Cane’s all across Ohio and thank them for giving back to the student-athletes across Ohio,” said Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director. “Our mission at the OHSAA begins with ‘to serve’ and we will be able to continue to do just that with partners like Raising Cane’s, who are committed to both education and active lifestyles. We get to see firsthand how those two directly impact communities, schools and students across Ohio.”

“We are excited to be partnering with OHSAA to give back to our high school athletes across Ohio,” said Jen Szewc, Regional Leader of Restaurants for Raising Cane’s. “Caniacs, high school sports fans and friends and family of these student athletes across Ohio are encouraged to make Raising Cane’s part of their dinnertime plans on June 15 and mention OHSAA at checkout.”

