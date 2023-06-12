LUCASVILLE- Scioto County Sheriff, David Thoroughman, shared that on Saturday, June 10, his office received a 9-1-1 call of an A.T.V. rollover cash at Big Bear Creek Lake in Lucasville.

Kash Barnes, age 13, from Laurelville, Ohio was pronounced dead at the scene by a medic from Portsmouth Ambulance.

A witness advised that he was riding on the trails and came upon the scene of the crash, seeing the victim’s A.T.V. headlights shining up from over a slight drop-off. The witnessed stopped and observed the A.T.V. on top of the victim and went to get help and called 9-1-1. The witness returned with assistance and C.P.R. was initiated.

The Scioto County Coroner’s Office was contacted and ordered the victim be transported to Montgomery County for an autopsy.

Anyone with any additional information may contact Deputy Roger Drake at 740-354-7566.