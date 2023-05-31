The Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA) awarded $27 million through low interest loans to Ohio communities to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure and make water quality improvements for Ohioans. For the month of May, the Authority funded 8 projects that will provide improvements and replace aging infrastructure. The 8 awarded projects received an interest rate ranging from 1.88% to 3.86%.

For May 2023, the following Ohio communities are receiving funding from OWDA’s Fresh Water Loan Program:

· The City of Columbus in Franklin County is receiving $21,299,062.42 at 3.86% for 5 years for the design of a high-strength organic waste receiving station, two new anaerobic digesters, and an energy cogeneration facility to utilize the biogas generated at the Southerly Waste Water Treatment Plant.

· The City of Columbus in Franklin County is receiving $2,049,548.00 at 3.38% for 20 years for the construction of roof repairs for the administration building at the Parsons Avenue Water Plant.

· The Village of Fayette in Fulton County is receiving $245,858.00 at 3.86% for 5 years for the design of 14,000 feet of waterlines throughout the Village to replace aging waterlines.

· The Village of Fayette in Fulton County is receiving $877,860.82 at 1.88% for 30 years for the construction of waterlines throughout the Village to replace aging waterlines.

· Montgomery County is receiving $1,582,638.17 at 3.38% for 20 years for the construction of 8,400 feet of waterline along Regent, Mirimar, Fairway, Belvoir, Brookview, Ridgeview, and Laurelwoods Streets in the City of Kettering to replace aging waterlines.

· Montgomery County is receiving $295,317.00 at 3.38% for 20 years for the construction of 2,200 feet of waterline along Silverwood, Carlyle, Stanton Hall, and Old Church Streets in the City of Kettering to replace aging waterlines.

· The City of Portsmouth in Scioto County is receiving $619,160.00 at 3.86% for 5 years for the design of 6,600 feet of sanitary sewer and 1,500 feet of force main along Harding Avenue to increase conveyance capacity and eliminate a sanitary sewer overflow.

· Tuscarawas County is receiving $66,400.00 at 3.86% for 5 years for the design of 10,600 feet of waterline to extend service to 23 residential users along Hardy, Amber, Stingy, and Woodland Streets.

The State of Ohio created the OWDA to provide funding for construction of public water and wastewater infrastructure in Ohio. Since its creation in 1968, OWDA has pursued borrowing that assure the OWDA the lowest cost of funds in order to maintain low borrowing rates for the local governments of Ohio. These low borrowing rates allow local governments to construct necessary water and sewer improvements while minimizing the impact to user charges.