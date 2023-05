SPRING SCOREBOARD — June 1

Softball

Division III State Semifinals

Johnstown vs. Indian Lake, 10 a.m. (at Akron Firestone Stadium)

Wheelersburg vs. South Range, 12:30 p.m. (at Akron Firestone Stadium)

Baseball

Division III Regional Semifinals

Valley vs. Wheelersburg, 11 a.m. (at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium)

Eastern Brown vs. Harrison Central, 5 p.m. (at Ohio Dominican University)

Division IV Regional Semifinals

Hiland vs. South Webster, 2 p.m. (at Lancaster Beavers Field)

Whitoeak vs. Seneca East, 5 p.m. (at Lancaster Beavers Field)

SPRING SCOREBOARD — June 2

Baseball

Division III Regional Finals

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m. (at Lancaster Beavers Field)

Division IV Regional Semifinals

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m. (at Lancaster Beavers Field)

SPRING SCOREBOARD — June 3

Softball

Division III State Championship

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m. (at Akron Firestone Stadium)