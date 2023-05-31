Jesus said you are the light of the world. He didn’t say, “You might be the light, or you could be the light.” He said, “You are!” If you are the light of the world, how is your light today? Is it working at full power or are you “short circuited?” Listen; there are times when we all get “hit” with trials, trouble, and heartache. No, it is not just you, no one escapes. The key is not the trials, the key is how we handle them. Do we allow them to dim our light or does our light shine brighter because we know who is in charge?

Maybe your light is not burning very brightly right now. Did someone step on your dimmer switch and now your feelings are hurt? Don’t you think Jesus’ feelings were ever hurt? Yet our Lord didn’t stop doing what He was put on this earth to do, and neither should you. Maybe you have been neglectful in your service to the King of Kings and your light has been allowed to collect dust. Take out God’s “dust rag” of compassion and mercy and reevaluate your life and your purpose. Dust your light off and get back to work, we all need you.

Maybe, just maybe, your light has burned out. You burned brightly for a long time, but weariness, wickedness, or bitterness has snuffed out your light. You can shine again if you would allow Christ to do His work, as the great physician, in your life. So, what are you waiting for? It is time to get up and get going! Pity parties are not the in thing in 2023! Remember, Jesus is always waiting with open arms reading to recharge your “batteries” so that you can shine, shine, shine!