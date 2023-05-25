AAA7 Awarded Funding to Provide Vaccination Outreach

SCIOTO COUNTY- The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) was recently awarded funding from the Administration for Community Living through USAging’s Aging and Disability Vaccination Collaborative that will allow the AAA7 to provide outreach and education on the importance of vaccines and partner on vaccination opportunities for older adults and individuals living with a disability in the community. The AAA7’s ten-county district includes Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.

USAging is the national association representing and supporting the network of Area Agencies on Aging, including the AAA7, and advocating for the Title VI Native American Aging Programs. USAging members help older adults and people with disabilities throughout the United States live with optimal health, well-being, independence and dignity in their homes and communities.

Led by USAging, the Aging and Disability Vaccination Collaborative funding will enable the AAA7 and other grant recipients to enable organizations across the aging and disability network to perform an array of vaccination promotion activities. These could include hosting community vaccine clinics, providing in-home vaccinations, providing transportation to vaccination sites, and conducting outreach and education to older adults and those living with a disability, among other activities. The vaccines will include flu, pneumonia, shingles and COVID-19.

The project is supported by the Administration for Community Living (ACL, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)) through USAging as part of a financial assistance award to USAging totaling $74,999,835 with 100 percent funding by ACL/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official view of, nor an endorsement, by USAging, ACL/HHS, or the U.S. Government.

For more information, please call the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail [email protected].

Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis in ten counties in Southern Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their residence of choice through services paid for

by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 4:30 pm, the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). Here, individuals can speak directly with a trained Resource Specialist who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The Agency also offers an assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at [email protected]. The Agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.