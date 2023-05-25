Scioto County Library shares weekly recommendations

Beyond That, the Sea The Lonely Hearts Book Club We’ll Never Tell

Beyond That, the Sea by Laura Ash-Spence – As German bombs fall over London in 1940, working-class parents Millie and Reginald Thompson make an impossible choice: they decide to send their eleven-year-old daughter, Beatrix, to America. There, she’ll live with another family for the duration of the war, where they hope she’ll stay safe. Scared and angry, feeling lonely and displaced, Bea arrives in Boston to meet the Gregorys. Mr. and Mrs. G, and their sons William and Gerald, fold Bea seamlessly into their world. She becomes part of this lively family, learning their ways and their stories, adjusting to their affluent lifestyle. Bea grows close to both boys, one older and one younger, and fills in the gap between them. Before long, before she even realizes it, life with the Gregorys feels more natural to her than the quiet, spare life with her own parents back in England. Readers might also enjoy The Paris Apartment by Kelly Bowen or The Dressmaker’s Gift by Fiona Valpy.

The Lonely Hearts Book Club by Lucy Gilmore – A young librarian and an old curmudgeon forge the unlikeliest of friendships in this charming, feel-good novel about one misfit book club and the lives (and loves) it changed along the way. Sloane Parker lives a small, contained life as a librarian in her small, contained town. She never thinks of herself as lonely…but still she looks forward to that time every day when old curmudgeon Arthur McLachlan comes to browse the shelves and cheerfully insults her. Their sparring is such a highlight of Sloane’s day that when Arthur doesn’t show up one morning, she’s instantly concerned. And then another day passes, and another… Readers might also enjoy The Last Chance Library by Freya Sampson or The Library of Lost and Found by Phaedra Patrick.

We’ll Never Tell by Wendy Heard – No one at Hollywood High knows who’s behind We’ll Never Tell—a viral YouTube channel where the anonymous creators trespass behind the scenes of LA’s most intriguing locales. The team includes Casey, quiet researcher and trivia champ; Jacob, voice narrator and video editor; Eddie, aspiring filmmaker; and Zoe, coder and breaking-and-entering extraordinaire. Now senior year is winding down, and with their lives heading in different directions, they vow to go out with a bang. Their last episode will be filmed at the infamous Valentini “murder house,” which has been left abandoned, bloodstained, and untouched since a shocking murder/suicide in 1972. When the teens break in, they capture epic footage. But someone trips an alarm, and it’s a mad dash to get out before the police arrive—at which point they realize only three of them escaped instead of four. Jacob is still inside, slain and bleeding out. Is his attack connected to the historic murder, or is one of their crew responsible? A week of suspicions and cover-ups unfolds as Casey and her remaining friends try to stay alive long enough to solve murder mysteries past and present. If they do, their friendship may not survive. If they don’t, the house will claim more victims. Readers might also enjoy Five Survive by Holly Jackson and The Ivies by Alexa Donne.