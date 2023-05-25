FBP Awards $8,000 in Scholarships to Scioto County Students

FBP Chief Operating Officer James Miller presents the 2023 FBP STEAM Scholarship to Blake Hammond at Minford’s awards day. FBP’s Director of Communications Shawn Jordan presents the 2023 FBP STEAM Scholarship to Brandon Anderson at Portsmouth West’s awards ceremony. FBP’s Tony Sturgeon presents the 2023 FBP STEAM Scholarship to Caleb Arthur and Emily Janney at Wheelersburg High School’s awards day.

SCIOTO COUNTY- Scioto County-Fluor-BWXT is proud to continue the tradition of supporting higher education in southern Ohio with the FBP STEAM scholarship program.

The FBP STEAM scholarship program is one of the most competitive science-based scholarships in the area. Only 12 students from Scioto, Pike, Ross, and Jackson counties are awarded a $2,000 scholarship to use in their pursuit of a degree related to science, technology, engineering, arts, or math.

This year’s winners from Scioto County are Blake Hammond of Minford High School, Brandon Anderson of Portsmouth West High School, and Caleb Arthur and Emily Janney of Wheelersburg High School.

“Each year more than 100 of the top students in our region apply for this scholarship, and each year the level of competition gets tougher,” said FBP President and CEO Greg Wilkett. “It is great to see so many high-achieving students in our area excited about preparing for a science career.”

Since 2011, FBP has awarded $288,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors in our community. For more information about FBP, please visit www.fbportsmouth.com.