Vern Riffe graduation to be held May 19

Vern Riffe School class of 2023.

The ceremony will take place at 1:00 p.m.

Jonathan Tyler Mitchell- From Franklin Furnace, his guardians are Paula and Jeremy Rogers. He enjoys listening to music, watching videos and shows about cars, buses, and trucks. He likes to go out to eat, and spend time with family and friends. His future plans are to continue his job at Wheelersburg Dairy Queen, and to start the program at the STAR workshop to make new friends and learn new things.

Christopher Gary Glispie- From Wheelersburg, his parents are Gary and Kathryn Glispie. He enjoys playing on his iPad, drawing, watching Veggietales, and a good nap. He also plays challenger baseball during the summer, and some Special Olympics events during the school year. His future plans are to attend the STAR workshop.

Gabrielle Alee Marie Ray Collins- From Portsmouth, her guardians are Pamela and Jason Thompson. She enjoys basketball, horse riding, makeup, art, and reading. She also takes an active role in her home church. Her future plans are to get married, get her own place to live, as well as to continue working at Rural King, and to work at the school.

James L. Cooper Jr.- From Portsmouth, Ohio, his mother is Theresa Arthur. His hobbies include watching cars, and movies. He also enjoys making people happy and people watching. His future plans are to work and to continue to live with his family.

Clayton Patrick- From Franklin Furnace, his parents are Michelle and Jason Patrick. His hobbies include watching the iPad, and cooking. He also enjoys watching Wheel of Fortune. His future plans include continued development of his cooking skills, and the exploration of part time programs to continue his development of daily living skills and socialization.

Brayden Michael Reyes- Born in Texas and moved to Ohio in 2017, his guardian is Mary Crabtree and he currently lives in a group home. His hobbies include watching videos on his tablet such as Paw Patrol, Thomas the Train, and Cars. He is a big eater and loves pizza rolls, as well as going on car trips and listening to music. After graduation he plans to attend a local day service program.

Earl Fredrick Bender- From Portsmouth, he lives with his parents Sheila Kay Allen and William David Allen. He loves car rides and traveling. He enjoys watching his tablet, and looking through a magnifying glass and playing with mirrors. He future plans are to continue living with his mom and dad and to try out the STAR day program.

Jarrett Rylan Wallbrown- From Lucasville, he lives with his parents Monica and Paul Sigman. His hobbies are watching videos on the internet, such as Disney classics and new films alike, he also enjoys swinging on the swings and solitude. His future plans are to continue living with his parents and explore day programs to find what suits him best.

Olivia Grace Jacobs- From Minford, she lives with her parents Dianna and Jim Jacobs. Olivia likes the outdoors, roasting marshmallows, making crafts. She also loves animals of all shapes and sizes, as well as dressing up in costumes, and for parties. She loves spending time with her mom and dad and two big brothers, as well as her grandmas, and cousins. She likes watching her favorite shows, Winnie the Pooh, and Blues Clues as much as she does road trips. After graduation she wants to attend a day program, take swimming lessons and possibly work with animals part time.

Maxwell Edwards- From Portsmouth, his mother is Charlene Edwards, and his father was Mark Underwood, his guardian is Melissa Gampp. He currently lives in a group home; his hobbies include singing and dancing. He also enjoys playing games on his iPad, and hanging out with his friends. He likes taking walks and working. He spent his senior year at the Scioto County Career Technical Center in the Project Life program, and also completed an internship at Hillview Retirement Center. After graduation he plans to find work in the community.

Jonathon Lee Adkins- From Otway, his parents are Pamela Nylund, Jody Miller, Keith and Stacy Nylund. His hobbies include, playing sports with his friends such as basketball, kickball, and volleyball. His plans for after graduation are to visit the Star workshop to continue socializing with his fellow classmates and friends, as well as explore possible employment in the community.