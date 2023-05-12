Glenwood High School graduation to be held May 19, 2023

Glenwood High School will hold its graduation ceremony beginning at 7 p.m.Friday, May 19, at the New Boston Municipal Stadium. In case of inclement weather the ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. in the Glenwood High School Gymnasium, #1 Glenwood Tiger Trail, New Boston.

The valedictorians are: Myles Beasley, son of John & Tana Beasley and Avery Gosselin, son of Robert & Amelia Gosselin

The salutatorian is James Scherer, son of James & Jennifer Scherer

The potential list of 2023 graduates are as follows:

Allison Nicole Allard, Myles Branson Beasley, Josiah Derek Kole Bower, Ector Blanco William Brady, Edward Lee Broughton Jr, Jacob James Cecil Cahall, Breanna Lynn Conkel, Sadie Anne Craft, Madison Joann Gill, Avery Richard Gosselin, Luke Allen Henson, Dalton Lee Jackson, Preston Lee Jackson, Julianna Marie King, Alixander Cadance Lansing, Brahdan Steven Litteral, Devin Ersel Maynard, Michael Ray McGraw, Ryan Christopher Merritt, Michael Lee Mills, Dylan Michael O’Rourke, Maddison Michelle Pace, Mark Anthony Rivers II, James Dylan Scherer, Cadence LeeAnn Williams, Makenna Leigh Wright

salutatorian, James Scherer valedictorian, Myles Beasley