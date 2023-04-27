Visually Literate Regional High School Art Show to open May 3

PORTSMOUTH- The annual “Visually Literate” High School Art Exhibition will be on display in the Appleton Gallery at Shawnee State University and will open to the public on May 3.

Local high schools are permitted to submit up to 15 pieces, from which Judge Dr. Isabel Graziani, of Shawnee State University, selected 50 pieces of work – both 2D and 3D – to be included in the show. Artwork was submitted by students from Clay, East, Green, Minford, New Boston, Northwest, Oak Hill, Portsmouth, South Webster, Valley, West, and Wheelersburg school districts. There are seven categories, including black and white drawing, color drawing, painting, sculpture, mixed media, ceramics, and graphic arts.

The show will be on exhibit in the Appleton Gallery and is open to the public from May 3 through May 16 during normal business hours. The Closing Reception is free and open to the public and will be held on Tuesday, May 16, in the lobby of the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts starting at 5:30 p.m.

The Portsmouth High School Jazz Band will be performing in the lobby while guests view the artwork in the Appleton Gallery. There will also be a display and video featuring the portraits that were created for this year’s Memory Project. The Awards Ceremony will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Students who participated in The Memory Project this year will also be recognized during the reception and awards for the Visually Literate Show will be announced. Light refreshments will be provided and admission is free to the public.

This event is coordinated by Sharee Price of South Central Ohio Educational Service Center and is sponsored by: William and Barbara Burke, DESCO Federal Credit Union, Glockner Enterprises, Gary and Marilyn Hairston, Drs. Raj and Reshma Kataria, Portsmouth Area Arts Council, Rotary Club of Portsmouth, Scioto Foundation, Shawnee Art and Hobby Supplies, Shawnee State University, SOMC, and University of Rio Grande.