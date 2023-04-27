Scioto Foundation announces first quarter awards

PORTSMOUTH- For the first quarter of 2023 The Scioto Foundation has announced seven grant awards totaling $82,500 to Portsmouth area community nonprofit organizations in the categories of social service, arts and culture, civic benefit, education, economic development and animal welfare.

The American Red Cross Central Appalachian Region received $10,000 from the Mary Ann Burke Fund to support their Tri-State Chapter’s Disaster Cycle Services Program: Direct Client Assistance and the Home Fire Campaign. The program enables the local Red Cross to save lives, reduce injuries and provide support for those affected by disasters and home fires throughout Scioto County and the Tri-State.

A grant of $8,000 from the James and Tabitha Pugh Fund went to the Portsmouth Area Arts Council to help fund its 2023-2024 Outreach and Performing Arts Education Series. In its next season PAAC will present theatre experiences for young people that will include one performance of “The Comedy of Errors” by the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company in August, 2023 on Shawnee State Alumni Green and an educational outreach residency with the Missoula Children’s Theatre in January, 2024.

A $2,500 grant from the Duncan and Ruth Baxter Fund was given to the Portsmouth Area Community Exhibits nonprofit to assist the organization in defraying some of the costs of the Roy Rogers Festival which will hold its 38th event this summer.

The Calvin and Martha Johnson Fund provided $5,000 for The Potter’s House Ministries’s annual IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. In 2022 with help from their volunteers Potter’s House Ministries filed 2,515 returns and put $4.5 million back into the community. Grant funds will be used for fringe benefits (honorariums) office supplies, equipment advertising and other costs.

Miami University received $48,000 from the Bess and Marie Pixley Fund so that MU can continue to give scholarship awards to help make a Miami education more affordable to students who reside in Scioto County. The Scioto Foundation grant would provide scholarships for both students with and without need.

Grant funds totaling $7,500 from the Harold Micklethwaite Fund went to Sierra’s Haven for New and Used Pets to enable the purchase of vaccines, microchips, heartworm tests, feline leukemia tests and drugs for surgery. Sierra’s Haven spays or neuters all animals adopted and provides microchips for all dogs and puppies adopted from the shelter.

Wings of Hope received $1,500 from the Phillip and Mary Jenkins Benevolent Fund for its “Global Youth Service Day Building Intergenerational Relationships”. The grant will go toward expenses incurred for getting the Peace Park ready for spring by youth working with The Alive and Kicking Seniors Program and The Grandparents Program. Grant funds will help with the costs of replacing the Peace Pole, gardening tools, landscaping and creating a raised garden bed.

The Scioto Foundation annually awards grants on a quarterly basis in classifications of the arts, education, community development, social services and health. Application deadlines are March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31.

SF grant applications and guidelines may be found on the Scioto Foundation’s website, www.sciotofoundation.org.