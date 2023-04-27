SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 25-April 27

SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 25
Baseball
Notre Dame 13, New Boston 2
Fairview (Ky.) 10, Green 2
Chesapeake 7, Symmes Valley 6, 9 innings
Waverly 4, Chillicothe 2
Fairland 4, Hurricane (W. Va.) 2
Softball
Portsmouth 12, Valley 1
South Webster 16, Clay 2
Notre Dame 10, Gallia Academy 2
Ironton 7, Northwest 6
Logan Elm 8, Waverly 3
Green at Greenup County (Ky.), no report
SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 26
Baseball
Wheelersburg 5, West 3
Minford 8, South Webster 7
Valley 15, Eastern 0
Green 20, New Boston 1
Ironton St. Joseph 8, Notre Dame 7
Symmes Valley 11, Clay 1
East 13, Western 3
Portsmouth 4, Ironton 3
Gallia Academy 3, Rock Hill 2
Fairland 19, Chesapeake 1, 5 innings
Coal Grove at South Point, no report
Softball
Wheelersburg 10, West 4
South Webster 18, Minford 1
Eastern at Valley, no report
Green 12, Clay 2
Western at East, no report
Lincoln County (W. Va.) 4, Notre Dame 1
Portsmouth 11, Ironton 1, 5 innings
Rock Hill 6, Gallia Academy 1
Fairland 9, Chesapeake 0
Coal Grove at South Point, no report