SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 25-April 27

SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 25

Baseball

Notre Dame 13, New Boston 2

Fairview (Ky.) 10, Green 2

Chesapeake 7, Symmes Valley 6, 9 innings

Waverly 4, Chillicothe 2

Fairland 4, Hurricane (W. Va.) 2

Softball

Portsmouth 12, Valley 1

South Webster 16, Clay 2

Notre Dame 10, Gallia Academy 2

Ironton 7, Northwest 6

Logan Elm 8, Waverly 3

Green at Greenup County (Ky.), no report

SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 26

Baseball

Wheelersburg 5, West 3

Minford 8, South Webster 7

Valley 15, Eastern 0

Green 20, New Boston 1

Ironton St. Joseph 8, Notre Dame 7

Symmes Valley 11, Clay 1

East 13, Western 3

Portsmouth 4, Ironton 3

Gallia Academy 3, Rock Hill 2

Fairland 19, Chesapeake 1, 5 innings

Coal Grove at South Point, no report

Softball

Wheelersburg 10, West 4

South Webster 18, Minford 1

Eastern at Valley, no report

Green 12, Clay 2

Western at East, no report

Lincoln County (W. Va.) 4, Notre Dame 1

Portsmouth 11, Ironton 1, 5 innings

Rock Hill 6, Gallia Academy 1

Fairland 9, Chesapeake 0

Coal Grove at South Point, no report

