Dam park project progressing

SCIOTO COUNTY- Anyone who has crossed the Jesse Stuart Bridge lately may have noticed some work happening on the Ohio side. The park there has been undergoing some renovations and improvements and is really starting to take shape.

“If you haven’t driven by there lately, there’s been a lot of activity down there,” said Scioto County Commissioner Scottie Powell.

Improvements so far have included renovated restrooms, shelter houses, and picnic tables. All things that should provide a nice, family friendly recreation space.

“We’ve completely renovated the inside of the restroom,” Powell said. “Playground equipment is installing this month.”

In addition to discussing the work at the park, the Scioto County Commissioners at their meeting April 13 also:

-Discussed the Rosemount Road Safety Project, which will see the county engineer and Ohio Department of Transportation working together. Part of the agreement is $470,000 for resurfacing of Rosemount Road and new safety signs.

– Discussed grant-funded renovations of the 14th St. Community Center

-The upcoming citywide cleanup on Saturday and upcoming cleanup opportunities throughout the county.

“We hear ‘hey, why isn’t the city clean, why isn’t the area clean?’” Powell said. “Instead of saying something, do something.”

Reach Lori McNelly at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1928