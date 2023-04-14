As I mentioned last week MOVIES ARE BACK! This week we are going to look at Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. If you are familiar with Dungeons & Dragons, it is a tabletop game that was first released in 1974 by Hasbro. You will be surprised as its no secret I’m a nerd, but I’ve never played this. I know I know. I promise I haven’t. However, my best friends Kirby Claxon, Logan Stringer, and I play a boardgame known as HeroScape. This is somewhat similar. In the actual game you create characters, give backstories, and develop abilities. The roll dice to “fight.” If you’re a fan, then you already know. I also didn’t do the game justice by explaining it. This movie is not about the game, it is essentially a live action game. We have a group of “thieves” acting as the characters you would play in the game. This is akin to Lord of the Rings or another hack and slash adventure. So would this be forgettable like another Dungeons & Dragons film that came out in 2000 or something better? Spoiler alert it’s much better!

Onto the film.

We open in an ice-covered land. We see a group heading towards some type of keep…or prison? Yep..it’s a prison called Revel’s End. It seems a guards wants to be “friends” with one of heroes in Holga (Michelle Rodriguez from the Fast and Furious movies.) In the cell with her is our hero Edgin (Chris Pine from Star Trek) and he explains to the guard Holga (Rodriguez) doesn’t like to be bothered while shes enjoying her…potato. That’s her snack of the day. It’s a running joke in the movie that works. We see the guard get killed and Edgin (Pine) was right. Don’t mess with Holga. We cut to them working outside busting up ice and preparing for an appeal hearing. This is a chance for them to be granted clemency and freedom. They have a former acquaintance that promises to help….he is running behind because of the weather. As Edgin (Pine) attempts to stall, the other judges ask him to start. So we get some context and backstory.

From here we learn about what led them to this ice prison the last 2 years. As the title suggest thievery. We also meet the others in their group that have not been caught in Simon the Sorcerer (Smith) Forge the Rogue (the great Hugh Grant) and Sofina (Head) The last I will say is that Elgin (Pine) and Holga (Rodriguez) get captured because they are trying to find an item to bring back Elgin’s wife. She had died earlier from people he had arrested earlier. They were attempting to steal, and make money to help survive and raise his daughter Kira.

Obviously, the whole crew isn’t in the ice prison, but I will leave the rest of the tale for when you watch this. Here is what works. The cast is absolutely wonderful. I was so impressed with each member and how the fit in their respective roles. The script adds humor where needed and the jokes work. We have seen in the past some films fall flat. Not here! The makeup with the creatures is also a sight to see. If felt as if, this was filmed with practical effects more often than not and its always nice to see filmmakers do this. Also, the story moves along at a brisk pace that you won’t notice a two hour runtime. It safe to say as of this moment this film is in the upper echelon for 2023. Go see this movie. If you know nothing of the game, on the action-adventure genre…that’s ok! You will still have fun! 4 and a half starts out of 5 I hope there are many more films in this realm!