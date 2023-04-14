Justice tosses no hitter in Tartans win

NEW BOSTON — East junior Cameron Justice tossed a no-hitter during the Tartans 12-1 victory over New Boston in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play on Wednesday.

In a complete game outing while allowing no hits, Justice allowed one run (none earned), struck out 10 Tiger batters, and issued three walks.

The Tartans collected 12 hits as a team in the win, including three by junior Chris Escamilla. Escamilla, senior Ethan Rase, Justice, and freshman Jaden King all scored two runs apiece for East.

Rase, Justice, sophomore Dustin Bailey, and senior Austin Baughman each had two hits in the win.

***

BOX SCORE

East 1 2 1 0 2 3 3 — 12 12 4

New Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 6

W: Cameron Justice (E) 7IP, 0H, 0ER, 10K, 3BB; L: Brady Ector (NB) 6.1 IP, 11H, 7K, 3BB, 6ER

East sophomore Dustin Bailey (5) delivers an RBI single during the Tartans’ 12-1 win over New Boston in SOC I play. Jacob Smith | Daily Times