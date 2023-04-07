By
APRIL 8

7:30-9:30 p.m.: Portsmouth Wind Symphony presents A Night at the Movies. Vern Riffe Center for the Arts. For ticket information, contact the McKinley Box Office at (740) 356-4600.

APRIL 13

6 p.m.: Dineh Tah’ The Navajo Dance Troupe performing native Navajo dancese in the Hopkins Family Theater at the Southern Ohio Museum. Special Engagement, one show only. Free admission.

APRIL 14

6 p.m.: Jazz Fridays Concert, the Merk Brothers Quartet. The jazz trumpeter group will bring the evening alive! $8 general admission; $6 seniors, students, and museum members.

APRIL 15

8 a.m.: Comeback City Cleanup with staging areas at Christ Sanctuary, Iron Body Fitness, and the corner of 6th and Campbell Streets. For more information, please contact your City Council member.

1 p.m.: Pre-History SmArt Talks at Southern Ohio Museum; Archeologist Mason Waugh was recently on the team that conducted a Phase One study of Mound Park. The lecture at the museum is followed by a tour of Mound Park. Free.

APRIL 19

7 a.m.-2 p.m.: 61st Annual Kiwanis Pancake Festival. All the pancakes you can eat! $7 per ticket. American Legion Post 23, 705 Court St., Portsmouth.

APRIL 20

“Read for the Win” Family Literacy Night at Portsmouth Elementary building, beginning at 6 p.m.

APRIL 22

11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Tremper Mound Painting Day, Painting Workshop with artist Rod Bouc. Bring your own art supplies, chair, and lunch. Free admissions, reservations requested. Call (740) 354-5629.

6 p.m.: Shawnee State University Development Foundation’s President’s Gala in the Morris University Center Ballroom. Celebrating university achievements and President Bauer’s upcoming retirement. For more information, please visit www.ssugala.com.

