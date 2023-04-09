SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 7-April 10

SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 7

Baseball

Valley 5, West 1

South Webster 7, Northwest 4

Oak Hill 1, Wheelersburg 0

Waverly 10, Eastern 0

Clay 9, Western 3

Symmes Valley 10, East 0

Portsmouth 7, Gallia Academy 4

Ironton 8, Chesapeake 0

South Point 3, Rock Hill 1

Fairland 14, Coal Grove 0

Softball

West 17, Salem 0 (at Ripken Experience)

West 15, Hendersonville (Tenn.) 8 (at Ripken Experience)

Wheelersburg at Oak Hill, no report

South Webster 7, Northwest 0

Waverly 8, Eastern 2

Clay 5, Western 1

Portsmouth 12, Gallia Academy 3

Rock Hill 11, South Point 3

Fairland 3, Coal Grove 0

Chesapeake 10, Wayne (W. Va.) 6

Ironton 7, Bloom-Carroll 5 (at Valley of Thunder)

Symmes Valley 6, Bloom-Carroll 2 (at Valley of Thunder)

SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 8

Baseball

Lynchburg-Clay 4, Minford 0; Minford 10, Lynchburg-Clay 0

West 11, Western 1

Waverly 21, Vinton County 4

Whiteoak 20, Rock Hill 0

Hillsboro 14, Rock Hill 8

Fairland 10, Meigs 0, 6 innings

New Boston at Northwest, canceled

Softball

West 12, Station Camp (Tenn.) 11 (at Ripken Experience)

Northwest 21, Western 0 (at Western Tournament)

Waverly 2, Piketon 1 (at Western Tournament)

Piketon 16, Western 6 (at Western Tournament Consolation)

Waverly 3, Northwest 1 (at Western Tournament Championship)

Wheelersburg 6, Heath 2 (at Valley of Thunder)

Wheelersburg 16, Dublin Coffman 0 (at Valley of Thunder)

Symmes Valley 16, Dublin Coffman 0 (at Valley of Thunder)

Hilliard Bradley 15, Symmes Valley 4 (at Valley of Thunder)

Ironton 14, Hilliard Davidson 2 (at Valley of Thunder)

Heath 9, Ironton 3 (at Valley of Thunder)

Rock Hill 2, Bloom-Carroll 0 (at Valley of Thunder)

Centerburg 8, Rock Hill 1 (at Valley of Thunder)

Fairfield Union 13, Gallia Academy 11

Hillsboro 9, Gallia Academy 7

West Carter (Ky.) 18, South Point 3; South Point 14, West Carter (Ky.) 11

Fairland 3, Meigs 1

