SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 7-April 10

SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 7
Baseball
Valley 5, West 1
South Webster 7, Northwest 4
Oak Hill 1, Wheelersburg 0
Waverly 10, Eastern 0
Clay 9, Western 3
Symmes Valley 10, East 0
Portsmouth 7, Gallia Academy 4
Ironton 8, Chesapeake 0
South Point 3, Rock Hill 1
Fairland 14, Coal Grove 0
Softball
West 17, Salem 0 (at Ripken Experience)
West 15, Hendersonville (Tenn.) 8 (at Ripken Experience)
Wheelersburg at Oak Hill, no report
South Webster 7, Northwest 0
Waverly 8, Eastern 2
Clay 5, Western 1
Portsmouth 12, Gallia Academy 3
Rock Hill 11, South Point 3
Fairland 3, Coal Grove 0
Chesapeake 10, Wayne (W. Va.) 6
Ironton 7, Bloom-Carroll 5 (at Valley of Thunder)
Symmes Valley 6, Bloom-Carroll 2 (at Valley of Thunder)
SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 8
Baseball
Lynchburg-Clay 4, Minford 0; Minford 10, Lynchburg-Clay 0
West 11, Western 1
Waverly 21, Vinton County 4
Whiteoak 20, Rock Hill 0
Hillsboro 14, Rock Hill 8
Fairland 10, Meigs 0, 6 innings
New Boston at Northwest, canceled
Softball
West 12, Station Camp (Tenn.) 11 (at Ripken Experience)
Northwest 21, Western 0 (at Western Tournament)
Waverly 2, Piketon 1 (at Western Tournament)
Piketon 16, Western 6 (at Western Tournament Consolation)
Waverly 3, Northwest 1 (at Western Tournament Championship)
Wheelersburg 6, Heath 2 (at Valley of Thunder)
Wheelersburg 16, Dublin Coffman 0 (at Valley of Thunder)
Symmes Valley 16, Dublin Coffman 0 (at Valley of Thunder)
Hilliard Bradley 15, Symmes Valley 4 (at Valley of Thunder)
Ironton 14, Hilliard Davidson 2 (at Valley of Thunder)
Heath 9, Ironton 3 (at Valley of Thunder)
Rock Hill 2, Bloom-Carroll 0 (at Valley of Thunder)
Centerburg 8, Rock Hill 1 (at Valley of Thunder)
Fairfield Union 13, Gallia Academy 11
Hillsboro 9, Gallia Academy 7
West Carter (Ky.) 18, South Point 3; South Point 14, West Carter (Ky.) 11
Fairland 3, Meigs 1