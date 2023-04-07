Baseball, softball roundup — April 6

BASEBALL

Valley 2, South Webster 0

The Valley Indians continued their unbeaten start on Thursday, earning a 2-0 victory over South Webster in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

Senior pitcher Carter Nickel allowed just one hit across seven complete innings, striking out 12 Jeep batters and issuing two walks on 107 pitches.

Nickel drove in Valley’s first run of the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the third, scoring Brenden Vice from third base after Vice walked with one out and advanced to third on two wild pitches.

Senior Colt Buckle put a ball in play that was ultimately a South Webster error. That error allowed the Indians to score their second run of the game as senior Hunter Edwards touched home plate after reaching via a dropped third strike.

Valley (5-0) travels to Portsmouth West on Friday looking to continue their unbeaten start.

SOFTBALL

Portsmouth West 8, Carlisle Co. (Ky.) 3)

The Portsmouth West Lady Senators got their bats going early in a 8-3 non-league victory over Carlisle Co. (Ky.) on Thursday.

West plated seven of their eight runs in the first three innings — including four in the top of the first as the visiting team.

Emily Moore and Myla Mead each drove in a pair of West runs with a combined five hits. Emma Sayre and Sydney McDermott each had an RBI in the victory.

McDermott struck out 14 Carlisle Co. batters while allowing eight hits and three earned runs in the circle.

Portsmouth West 17, Salem 0

Portsmouth West dominated Salem High School on Friday, defeating their opponents 17-0 in a quick three innings.

West scored seven runs in the bottom of the first, followed by another 10 runs in the second while shutting out Salem.

Six different Lady Senators reached via hit as the team drew 12 walks in the 17-0 win.

Maci Bradford, Emily Moore, and Myla Mead all had two RBI for West. Sydney McDermott was the lone Lady Senator with multiple hits in the victory.