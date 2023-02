Grand Jury returns indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on February 24 and returned _5 __Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Sueann Carter, 27

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault (14 counts)

Endangering Children (16 Counts)

Endangering Children (14 Counts)

Endangering Children (14 Counts)

Codi Allen, 20

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault (14 counts)

Endangering Children (16 Counts)

Endangering Children (14 Counts)

Endangering Children (14 Counts)

Nathaniel Fodge, 36

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Rape

Sexual Battery (54 Counts)

Unlawful Sexual Conduct With a Minor (54 Counts)

Endangering Children

Reginald Langford, 29

Dayton, Ohio, was indicted on:

Endangering Children

Tampering with Evidence

Having Weapons While Under Disability

Possessing Criminal Tools (2 Counts)

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in Heroin

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Heroin

Hope Bentley, 24

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Endangering Children

Tampering with Evidence

Having Weapons While Under Disability

Possessing Criminal Tools (2 Counts)

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in Heroin

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Heroin