MINFORD — For the second-straight season as the No. 1 seed in Division III in the Southeast District, the Minford Falcons are heading to the district tournament.

Thanks to their 68-29 win over Portsmouth West on Saturday, the Falcons earned the program’s second sectional title in a row.

The victory is also their 15th straight this year — a winning streak that began back on January 3rd with a 84-72 win at Eastern.

The Falcons put three scorers in double-figures in their 39-point win. Sophomore Myles Montgomery led all scorers with a game-high 21 points.

Sophomores Bennett Kayser and Jackson Shoemaker scored 16 and 14, respectively.

Seniors Bailey White and Noah Martin scored seven points apiece, while Adam Crank nailed a three pointer to finish with three points.

West was led in scoring by junior Jeffery Bishop’s 10 points.

Minford advances to Tuesday’s Division III, Southeast No. 1 district semifinal where they’ll face No. 9 seed Lynchburg-Clay.

A win for the Falcons over the Mustangs would put the Minford boys program in the district final for the first time since 1995.

Tip-off from the Waverly Downtown Arena is set for 6:00 p.m.

***

BOX SCORE

West 5 2 12 10 — 29

Minford 12 19 27 10 — 68

West (8-16): Jack Jordan 1 0-0 2, Mason Parker 0 0-0 0, Mitchell Irwin 4 0-0 9, Soloman Norman 0 0-0 0, Will Kegley 0 0-0 0, Jeffery Bishop 4 2-4 10, Cole Tipton 0 1-2 1, Diamone Skaggs 0 0-0 0, Ryan Sissel 3 0-0 7, Trevor Fike 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 12 3-6 29; Three-point field goals: 2 (Ryan Sissel, Mitchell Irwin 1 apiece)

Minford (21-1): Bennett Kayser 8 0-0 16, Peyton Caudill 0 0-0 0, Kade Glockner 0 0-0 0, Adam Crank 1 0-0 3, Myles Montgomery 9 1-1 21, Jeffrey Pica 0 0-0 0, Ethan Cordle 0 0-0 0, Gilliland 0 0-0 0, Gavin Downey 0 0-0 0, Bailey White 3 0-0 7, Noah Martin 3 0-0 7, Jackson Shoemaker 5 4-4 14, Joe Hannah 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 29 5-5 68; Three-point field goals: 5 (Myles Montgomery 2, Adam Crank, Bailey White, Noah Martin 1 apiece)

