SSU Occupational Therapy students team up with AAA7 for Functional Fridays

Shawnee State University’s second-year Master of Occupational Therapy (MOT) students have once again partnered with the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) for “Functional Fridays.” Available via a livestream, Functional Fridays is a weekly series used to help educate the community on managing function in everyday life. The series has been featured every Friday throughout the month of February and will continue into March on the AAA7 Facebook page.

“The MOT students have come up with some very unique ideas for Functional Friday topics,” SSU Assistant Professor of MOT and Academic Fieldwork Coordinator, Sandra Allen said.

Throughout each video, MOT students will take turns discussing topics that relate to function, as well as other topics that may impact the function of older adults and improve their quality of life.

“Two topics I am very excited about include navigating technology of a smart phone: how to change settings, improve accessibility, store and access important information you may need, like medication list in your phone, and just improve overall ease of use,” said Allen. “The other topic is also related to smart phone use and various apps that the user may use to improve overall quality of life. I feel like these topics could be useful to anyone in the community who may be technologically challenged, and I must admit, I am one of those people.”

Upcoming livestreams will take place on Fridays starting Mar. 10 and will continue throughout the month. All broadcasts can also be watched on playback on the AAA7 Facebook page or by visiting www.aaa7.org.