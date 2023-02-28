OSU snaps losing streak with win over Illinois

COLUMBUS (AP) — Bruce Thornton scored 20 points, fellow freshman Brice Sensabaugh scored 14, senior Justice Sueing contributed a double-double, and Ohio State defeated Illinois 72-60 on Sunday, snapping a nine-game losing streak.

The Buckeyes had lost 14 of their past 15 games coming in, but have showed signs of improvement since starting four true freshmen — Thornton, Sensabaugh, Felix Okpara and Roddy Gayle — in back-to-back games.

Ohio State led 41-29 at halftime before Illinois rallied in the second half.

Terrence Shannon scored eight straight Illinois points, including back-to-back three-point plays, during a 12-2 run that got the Illini to within 45-41 with 15:11 remaining.

Illinois, which erased an 18-point deficit against Northwestern last time out, got to within 53-52 on a 3-pointer by Jayden Epps.

Ohio State came right back with a putback layup by Sueing, followed by a thunderous dunk from Sensabaugh and a jumper by Sensabaugh.

The Buckeyes did not miss another shot, finishing 7-for-7 over the final 6:21.

The Buckeyes pushed their lead to 64-53 when Thornton finished off a three-point play with 3:57 remaining.

Ohio State maintained a double-digit lead over the last 2:35.

Sueing had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Buckeyes (12-17, 4-14 Big Ten).

Thornton made 8 of 11 shots and Sensabaugh was 5-for-11 shooting and grabbed six rebounds.

Coleman Hawkins had 14 points and seven rebounds for Illinois (19-10, 10-8).

Matthew Mayer scored 11 points, and Shannon and Epps had 10 points each.

Thornton made 6 of 7 shots and scored 13 points to lead Ohio State to a 41-29 halftime lead.

The Buckeyes hit on 60.7-percent of their shots to 36.7-percent for Illinois in the first half.

Ohio State finished at 53.6-percent and Illinois hit 36.1-percent for the game.

Illinois had won 10 of 14 games after starting Big Ten play 0-3.

Ohio State has a home game against Maryland on Wednesday and plays at Michigan State on Saturday to close out the regular season.