County work list

SCIOTO COUNTY- The weekly work list from the Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer is as follows:

SUBCONTRACTOR WORK

LANE RESTRICTION

Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road (CR7) in Green Township at the 0.4-mile marker between Gallia Pike and Back Rd. will have one lane open and be maintained by temporary signals. This is due to a bridge strike from US 52 traffic. ODOT plans to repair the bridge in the early part of 2023. Once the bridge is repaired both lanes will be reopened.

COUNTY CREW WORK

CLEARING RIGHT OF WAY

Lick Run Lyra (CR2) in Vernon Township will be closed from 7:30 A.M. to 2:30 P.M. in the following locations:

Monday, February 6th -between Germany Hollow and Goose Creek.

Tuesday, February 7th and Wednesday, February 8th-between Goose Creek and Sugar Camp.

Thursday, February 9th and Friday, February 10th-between Sugar Camp and Center St.

MOWING

Junior Furnace-Powellsville Rd. and Junior Rd. in Green Township.

Rarden Hazelbaker Rd. in Rarden and Brush Creek Townships.

Rocky Fork Rd. in Brush Creek Township.

Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or you can visit us on the web at SciotoCountyEngineer.org.